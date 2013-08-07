Brown SEO Launches New Advanced SEO Service in the Wake of Google's Revised Guidelines

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Until recently, link building strategies were the key to search engine optimization. To improve their rankings, organizations primarily sought to increase the number of high quality sites that linked back to their page. But, just when webmasters thought they had that all figured out, Google has gone ahead and changed the rules.



The search engine giant recently revised its guidelines for increasing rankings to suggest that what counts now is the user experience on a site. In order to improve their rankings, companies now need to provide valuable content on a quality site that users will want to share. With this in mind, Brown SEO, a firm that develops advanced SEO strategies, has launched a new service to help companies maintain and increase their ranking momentum.



Brown SEO is focused on providing the best SEO in the Philippines, and created its new service for social media outreach and optimized onsite usability to help companies foster greater user engagement on their online properties. It utilizes major social media signals rather than link development to optimize websites, making them Google Penguin and Panda ready.



Floyd Gumpal Buenavente, owner of Brown SEO Philippines and an SEO expert Philippines, says, “Google’s new guidelines are creating a whole new world online and forcing organizations to really rethink their search marketing strategies. Our new service will help companies smooth their transition from a link building mindset to one that’s centered on the user experience.”



Buenavente believes as an SEO consultant Philippines is on its way to becoming an SEO capital of the world. For online reputation management Philippines companies frequently turn to Brown SEO for its direction. Its new service will help these companies create a Panda and Penguin-proof plan to rank highly on the top search engines and be successful in the evolving social media marketing environment.



Organizations that are interested in SEO outsourcing Philippines can visit: http://www.brownseo.com/ for more information.



About Brown SEO

Brown SEO is a Philippines-based SEO/SEM firm that devises search strategies for diverse organizations. The company specializes in SEO, SEM, Social Media Optimization, Online Reputation Management and Google Local Search Optimization campaigns that deliver results for clients. Brown SEO was founded by Floyd Gumpal Buenavente an SEO/SEM specialist that hails from Manila. He graduated from the University of the Philippines Cebu College with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication.