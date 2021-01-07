Brown-Stained Ceiling? It Could Be a Leaky Pipe

Commerce, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- As 2021 gets underway, fitness plans aren't only important for people. They're also essential for systems that keep homes operating safely and efficiently, such as plumbing.



Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing offers a very affordable fitness plan for home plumbing systems: the Top Rank Service Program. This plumbing plan costs just $5 a month or $60 a year and includes an annual visit by a professional plumber to South Lyon homes or nearby. The pipes, flammable gas connections and all mechanical, safety and performance systems will be thoroughly inspected. Members enjoy the following benefits:



- 15% discount on filters



- 10% discount on service repairs



- $50 discount on water heater installation



- Waiver of dispatch fee with service repair



Here are just some signs of the need for plumbing repair services:



- Poor water pressure. Leaks, clogs or improperly sized pipes could cause low water pressure.



- Odd noises. When the faucet is running, squeals, screeches and other sounds could mean the pipes are filled with air, which indicates a problem with the bleed-off system.



- Foul smells. Food scraps trapped in the kitchen sink drainpipe, a blocked drain vent or sewer line damage are all possible reasons for unpleasant odors coming out of drains.



- Ceiling or wall stains. A leaky pipe is usually the reason for brown stains on ceilings or walls.



- Running out of hot water too soon. A faulty water heater could be causing this problem. Possible issues are an unlit pilot light, thermostat problem or sediment buildup in the tank.



Ignoring these problems can lead to larger, more expensive plumbing issues. The Matheson team will repair the problem quickly and affordably. This family-owned company has been serving the Southeast Michigan area for nearly 75 years and also specializes in heating installations and repairs, cooling installations and repairs, indoor air quality services, water treatment and more.



About Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing

Matheson Heating, Air & Plumbing is known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, craftsmanship and friendly customer service. Contact Matheson at 248.277.5762 or by visiting the website.