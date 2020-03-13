Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The Global Brown Sugar Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Sudzucker, Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Nordic Sugar A/S, C&H Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Cargill, Domino Sugar, Taikoo, Wholesome Sweeteners, Ganzhiyuan & Lotus Health Group.



Brown sugar is a colored refined sugar obtained when controlled amount of molasses are added to the white sugar. The intensity of the color of brown sugar is proportional to the amount of molasses added. Brown sugar has a distinctive taste and flavor due to the presence of minerals which also make it nutritionally superior to white sugar. This property of the brown sugar resulted in the formation of an alternative sugar market for health cautious population.

The brown sugar market is forecasted to grow in upcoming years due to its market drivers like cost, competitive product segment and easy to manufacture. The huge shift of food and beverage industry towards natural and organic food and ingredient production makes a strong growth base for the brown sugar market.



The market for Brown Sugar is highly fragmented with lots of players. The key players are Sudzucker, Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Nordic Sugar A/S, C&H Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Cargill, Domino Sugar, Taikoo, Wholesome Sweeteners, Ganzhiyuan, Lotus Health Group, etc.



The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.



A critical factor for growth in Asia region is availability of raw materials at lower prices coupled with the presence of large number of suppliers and producers. China is anticipated to lead growth of the Asia Pacific market over the next six years.



Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.



The global Brown Sugar market is valued at 18300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 33100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2018-2025.



Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Sudzucker, Tate & Lyle, Imperial Sugar, Nordic Sugar A/S, C&H Sugar, American Crystal Sugar, Cargill, Domino Sugar, Taikoo, Wholesome Sweeteners, Ganzhiyuan & Lotus Health Group



Market Analysis by Types: Light Brown Sugar & Dark Brown Sugar



Market Analysis by Applications: Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Ice Cream and Dairy & Others



Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Brown Sugar Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Light Brown Sugar & Dark Brown Sugar] (Historical & Forecast)

- Brown Sugar Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Ice Cream and Dairy & Others] (Historical & Forecast)

- Brown Sugar Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Brown Sugar Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Brown Sugar Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Brown Sugar market report:

