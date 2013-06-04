Browning Landscaping LLC Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Browning Landscaping LLC, a company specializing in various landscaping and property services, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, the veteran location-based web marketing firm, to help improve its online marketing presence through a robust new website and the addition of keyword-rich content.



Browning Landscaping LLC is a full-service, commercial and residential lawn and landscaping company that has serviced the Louisville Metro area since 2000. The highly versatile company offers a number of crucial services to property owners including grass cutting, weed control, snow removal and irrigation during Spring time in Louisville. Browning Landscaping LLC also offers more intensive service options including landscape design and installation, tree removal and fertilization.



“We’re really a full-service landscaping company that’s equipped to meet the needs of property owners on both residential and commercial levels,” says Joshua Browning, Owner of Browning Landscaping LLC. “Summer is virtually upon us and this is the time of year when lawns need to be properly groomed and maintained. Things like weed control and irrigation during Spring time in Louisville are largely important to maintaining a great lawn and we’re proud to excel in these service options, along with many others.”



Browning Landscaping LLC’s professionals are Kentucky Certified Nurserymen and are part of the Kentucky Nursery and Landscape Association (KNLA). The company enjoys a stellar AAA rating through the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and rave reviews from satisfied customers, both new and returning.



By partnering with WildFire in order to optimize its Web presence, Browning Landscaping LLC hopes to create and solidify its online marketing identity now and into the future. The company aims to translate its real-world successes onto a more contemporary platform, where consumers searching for lawn care services like irrigation during Spring time in Louisville will have immediate access to its expertise and information.



“Our goal is to service our customers in every way possible and by opening up to a more robust online platform, we’re giving them more resources, access to our services and an open line of communication to our business,” says Browning. “When people in the greater Louisville area are in need of lawn services, we’re aiming to be the first name in their mouths when they search the Web.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will build upon its online search rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential clients searching for lawn care services. Through this partnership, Browning Landscaping LLC is seeking to meet the needs of property owners looking for real-time, real-world solutions for specific lawn care services.



