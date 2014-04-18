Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of BRS Aerospace: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "BRS Aerospace: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "BRS Aerospace"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "BRS Aerospace" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "BRS Aerospace"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

BRS Aerospace (BRS) is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of aircraft emergency parachute systems. The company manufactures its parachute products for sport aircraft, experimental aircraft and certified aircraft applications. It provides installation and repacking solutions to its customers. Its emergency parachute systems are used for the entire aircraft and its people in the event of mid-air collisions, engine failure, unstable meteorological conditions, pilot incapacitation and structure failure. In addition, it offers woven trims, ID panels, laminated trims and patches products. The company also offers parachute products and airframe parachute recovery systems to all the models of Cirrus Design general aviation aircraft. BRS is headquartered in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, the US.



Companies Mentioned



BRS Aerospace



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153081/brs-aerospace-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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