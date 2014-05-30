Bruce and Eugene Lauded by Its Customers for Top SEO Service in Singapore

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Bruce and Eugene Consultancy, a renowned ROI-focused SEO service provider has been lauded by its clients for providing result-driven services. The company is known for adopting the 10.000 hour rule because it believes in time efficiency and saving customers money. Based in Singapore, the company is known for providing trust-worthy services at affordable price and is being highly recognized by international customers.



The online marketing world has lots of challenges and competition, which can give a tough time to business owners in building a strong and profitable business. The main objective of Bruce and Eugene Consultancy is to provide its clients with an effective, profitable, and positive online reputation. The company is equipped with highly-trained experts who can build an efficient website to increase traffic and turn visitors into customers.



SEO is considered to be the most popular and preferred marketing strategy over traditional marketing techniques. The company explains that this is because of its low cost and ability to reach out to more customers globally. With SEO, there is high chance to get more than the targeted visitors. At Bruce and Eugene Consultancy, customers can choose from 5 different SEO packages where prices start at $97/month. For starters or small companies, the starter package is regarded the best deal. The Expert package priced at $397/month is being rated the most popular based on customer choices. The company also provides free consultancy to clients and help them in choosing the right package for their websites.



The company assures non-technical customers that its agents provide full report and explain all technicalities in simple layman terms. Bruce and Eugene Consultancy is also known for providing other services such as mobile applications development, resell IT solutions, website designs, customized IT solutions, business process re-engineering, etc. Interested customers looking for growth in sales and business can contact the company by filling up the form provided on the website. For more information please go to http://bruceandeugene.com/



About Bruceandeugene

Bruce and Eugene Consultancy based in Singapore is an SEO company which builds an efficient website for its clients. Visit the website for detailed information about its services and packages.



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Bruceandeugene

Salt Lake City - Utah

Email: contact@bruceandeugene.com

http://bruceandeugene.com