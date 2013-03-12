Bruce Drogo's Passion: Fitness Training

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Bruce Drogo uses his fitness training experience and education to help others achieve their fitness goals. He has a long list of clients in 25 states as a personal trainer and fitness instructor, which include military personnel, body guards, professional fighters, other fitness trainers and private individuals. He travels all over the U.S. instructing health clubs and mma fitness and personal trainers to keep them up-to-date on new fitness concepts and ideas.



Bruce Drogo designs fitness and nutrition programs custom-fit to the needs of specific clients, intended to keep them motivated and excited about working out. He specializes in body-sculpting, fat-reduction, conditioning and applying boxing and kickboxing routines to workouts.



For Bruce Drogo, personal training is not a job; it is his passion. He enjoys what he does and believes that his clients’ success is his also. He is interested in helping clients who are equally passionate and committed to achieving their fitness goals whether they are already in shape and want to reach their next fitness goal or they are completely out of shape and need the help of someone like him.



Bruce Drogo the Fit Boss Fitness Consulting



The advantages to hiring a fitness consultant for your business may vary. They will develop and deliver programs that will educate your clients regarding diet and exercise. A fitness consultant will usually advise people on how to manage their health. This advice often takes the form of education and training in health issues. A fitness consultant will provide suggestions on how to use diet and exercise and apply it to their daily routine. This will in return attract a different cliental. A fitness/wellness consultant may also work inside fitness centers and provide fitness assessments and training to individuals. With certification this person, may also recommend lifestyle changes and better nutrition practices.



Fitness consultants will work with the individuals to develop a program geared toward obtaining physical fitness. The consultant will generally construct a program dedicated to the individuals needs.



Another advantage in having these consultants is going into local schools/business's to provide promotional programs, which in return will accumulate business. As you can read the advantages are endless in having an onsite fitness consultant at the center of your business. Keep in mind there are special certifications and requirements when hiring a fitness/wellness consultant for your gym, but also make sure this person is dedicated to changing people's lives through fitness, and provide ongoing health and fitness education to your clients.



