Bruce Willis's Action Film 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' Now on Blu-Ray and DVD in-Home Releases

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Action fans must be excited to head out to the video store today, since 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation', starring action legend Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson, is now out on Blu-ray and DVD in-home releases. The Blu-ray copy comes with a slew of bonus features. For people who have ever wanted to bring the world's fiercest modern warriors into their home, the chance is coming.



Despite getting mostly negative reviews, 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' was still a success at the box office. The film has grossed $122.5M domestically and $249.4M internationally, adding up to nearly $371M worldwide. The box office hit 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' is the sequel to 2009's 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra'. Many considered that 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' retooled the franchise, deliberately stripping away some of the first movie's cartoonish elements and brining in some new elements. In the movie, the G.I. Joe team not only faced off against its mortal enemy Cobra, it was also forced to contend with threats from within the government.



'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' is already available on Digital download. However, for fans that have been holding out for a Blu-ray or DVD copy of the movie, they could get their hands on a copy beginning on July 30, and from online retailers or physical locations like Amazon, Blu-ray.com, Wal-Mart, etc. Plus, they could make use of a Blu-ray player software to watch 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' Blu-ray or DVD movie on home computer, or take use of Blu-ray player equipment to watch that marvelous action adventure on home HDTV.



The 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' in-home release boasts over an hour of bonus features looking at the creation of the film. But fans need to shell out for a Blu-ray copy to catch the extras. Now check out all Bonus features on 'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' Blu-ray copy:



1. Commentary by director Jon M. Chu and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

2. Mission Briefing – A look at pre-production, previsualization, storyboards and more.

3. Deployment – As filming begins we take a closer look at the stunts, costumes and more.

4. Two Ninjas – Focus on two G.I. JOE favorites, SNAKE EYES and JINX, and the filming of the Dojo sequence.

5. The Desert Attack – An in-depth look at the filming of this pivotal action sequence.

6. COBRA Strikes – Highlights of the villains featured in the film.

7. The Lone Soldiers – Behind-the-scenes as ROADBLOCK, FLINT and LADY JAYE go on the run.

8. The Monastery – An examination of the Himalayan escape sequence.

9. Fort Sumter – An all-access view of the epic climax.

10. Deleted Scenes



'G.I. Joe: Retaliation' is also available on Blu-ray 3D in a combo pack now.



