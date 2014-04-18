Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bruker Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Bruker Corporation : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Bruker Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Bruker Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Bruker Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Bruker Corporation (Bruker) designs and manufactures scientific instruments. The company develops a broad range of field analytical systems for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) detection. It also designs, manufactures and commercializes superconducting materials and devices. The company's products find applications in various fields such as life science, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical and molecular diagnostics research, and materials and chemical analysis. Bruker primarily focuses on advance technologies such as magnetic resonance, gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, X-ray, spark-optical emission spectroscopy, atomic force microscopy, stylus and optical metrology, and infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy. The company operates its business through major technical and manufacturing centers in Europe, North America and Japan. Brucker is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Bruker Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153082/bruker-corporation-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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