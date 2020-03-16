Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Bruker Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bruker Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Billerica, MA based Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. On February 28, 2020, Bruker Corporation disclosed that the company's Audit Committee had begun an internal investigation after receiving allegations of improper tax accounting relating to income tax matters, including the effective income tax rate for 2019.



Then, on March 3, 2020, Bruker Corporation announced that the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 would be delayed pending completion of the internal investigation, and the Company's "ongoing assessment of the impact on financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures."



Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) declined from $54.49 per share in January 2020 to as low as $34.26 per share on March 13, 2020.



