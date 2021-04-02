Brushless DC Motor Market 2021 Witnessing High Growth by Key Players : Outlook to 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- The brushless dc motor is synchronous motor, means magnetic field generated by rotor and stator rotate at same speed. It is consist of stator in the form of poly phase armature winding and rotor in the form of permanent magnet. As name suggest, brushless dc motor does not have brushes for commutation as in case of brushed motors. The process of commutation in brushless dc motor is carried out with use of semiconductor switches. These switches are used to turn on and off the stator winding at appropriate time interval, since this process is often called as electronic commutation. The brushless dc motor is constructed in two types, in first case placement of winding is in core and rotor is outside, hence rotor magnet act as insulator and help to reduce rate of heat dissipation. It operate at low current therefore generally used in fans. In second type, winding is outside the core hence dissipate more heat consequently help in to increase its torque, it is typically used in hard drives. The brushless dc motor have several distinct advantages over other type motors such as excellent efficiency, higher controllability, quite lighter and longer life span, and can be used in devices that run continuously. In addition to that, due to low power consumption and durability it widely used to spin hard disc drive, in same way to drive vacuum machines. Due to all this advantages, this motors are used in various application in consumer electronics, industrial, transport, and heating and ventilation. It also used in service robots- small robots which are used in field of service other than manufacturing. These are popularly used in drones due to precise control of rotational speed, even at higher altitude.



The brushless dc motor market growth is expected to be driven by increasing usage of brushless dc motor in sectors such as HVAC, white good, and industrial. Besides, in automotive sector particularly, for application in steering box, hydraulic system are getting replaced with electrical system with use of brushless dc motor. Furthermore, usage of brushless dc motor as traction motor in electrical vehicle is expected to spur the growth of the global brushless dc motor market.



The brushless dc motor market has been segmented based on device type, stator winding, application, and region. The brushless dc motor market can be segmented on basis of rotor position, it is of two types: outer rotor brushless dc motor and inner rotor brushless dc motor. On basis number of stator winding the global brushless dc motor market can be segmented into single phase, two phase, and three phase, among this single phase and three phase motors are widely used. Based on end use, the global brushless dc motor market can be segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, transport, and heating and ventilation, and others. In terms of geography, the global brushless dc motor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global brushless dc motor market due to the presence of leading brushless dc motor market manufacturers.



Key players operating in the brushless dc motor market includes ARC Systems, Ametek, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Minebea Mitsumi Inc., Emerson Electric Corporation, Maxon Motor AG., Nidec Corporation, ABB, and Johnson Electric ARC Systems. These players are actively focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the important strategies adopted by the leading players in the global market are collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches. The report provides an in-depth analysis about the strategic business activities along with the market dynamics shaping the global brushless dc motor market over the period of study.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.



