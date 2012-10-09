Build, Configure, and Purchase Automation Products Online

Hampstead, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Click Automation, the trusted source for automation products, has made available a better way of choosing and purchasing automation products. Customers can now see, match and build their motor and automation products with the new configure-a-motor feature. This feature will allow customers to see images of what their motor will look like and how it will perform, before they purchase.



The configure-a-motor feature is the latest addition to Click Automation’s various ways of ordering automation products. Orders are still accepted by phone, fax, and email. All the product’s pricing, specifications, availability and owner manuals are available online. They also have professionals who can help configure a motor setup specifically for your needs, when you send your request to their website.



Click Automation has thousands of automation products, like servo control systems, brushless dc motors, ac servomotors, brushless servo motors and many other automation component products. Their website makes it possible for customers be better informed and to choose the right automation products.



To learn more about Click Automation’s configure-a-product feature, visit their website at http://www.clickautomation.com. The company can also be reached by phone through their toll free number: 1-866-287-3786.



About Click Automation

Based in Hampstead, New Hampshire. Click Automation is a one-stop shop for your entire automation product needs. The company’s website has everything you need to choose, configure, build and purchase automation products. The company has successfully revolutionized the complicated process of choosing the right automation setups, by making all details and specifications available on their website.