Bryan Turner Kitchens Launches Exclusive Luxury Fitted Kitchen Range

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- New home owners can now find their next perfect piece of kitchen furniture in a much easier way than ever before, thanks to a brand new range by Bryan Turner Kitchens, supported with the release of their latest annual brochure this week. The Norfolk based firm specialises in sophisticated and architecturally perfect luxury fitted kitchens to suit any kitchen with a need for perfect design.



Their bespoke furniture, which is made to exact standards, allows homeowners to have their luxury kitchen furniture arranged in a perfectly designed manner. Not only that, but people are given accesses to a line of styles and designs which come in a wide array and have the support of a Bryan Turner’s dedicated staff.



All of the bespoke kitchen furniture by Bryan Turner Kitchens can be found either on the website or in their new brochure, which launched this week. Bryan Turner Kitchens’ annual brochure is seen as a highlight among industry experts, as it showcases some of the latest industry leading and on trend designs, perfected by Bryan Turner himself.



With beautiful full page spreads, specification information and high quality photography, the brochure, curated by leading Norfolk marketing agency Naked Marketing, gives potential customers the ideal starting point to find their ideal luxury kitchen with a timeless design.



So how does this new range of bespoke kitchen design affect people in the East of England? A company spokesman said, “We believe our new brochure gives our customers the ideal starting point to find their ideal bespoke kitchen design. Our business invites the customer to discover kitchen furniture that not only looks great but also fits perfectly into their everyday lives. We don’t want to leave you with any design question unanswered.”



As a result of their strong pride in work and flexibility in finding what’s best, Bryan Turner Kitchens offers a large amount of potential bespoke kitchen furniture on their website with full colour pictures and contact information.



For more information about Bryan Turner Kitchens, their design principles and their brand new brochure, please visit their website.