Bryan Turner Presents Customised Fitted Kitchens in Norwich

Wymondham, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Bryan Turner proudly presents customised fitted kitchens in Norwich at economical costs which includes installation and clean-up. There are many styles to choose from or the consumer may work with the architect to build a customisable kitchen. Whether a smaller or larger area is desirable, the architects can design it. The craftsmen then begin to build a magnificent kitchen to fit appliances and furniture.



A fitted kitchen includes the layout design, furnishings, appliances, cupboards, shelves, storage closets, flooring, and pantry. Bryan Turner can work with all original layout plans to create a spacious and gorgeous kitchen. The architect considers the desired size to fit the microwave, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Other things considered are the colouration and blending of everything in the area.



For those consumers who want the modern style of fitted kitchens in Norwich, the architect can design it. The kitchens today in some homes includes a nook to serve breakfast in the morning. The nooks are available in different sizes & shapes and connected to the kitchen area if preferred. To compliment the nook, Bryan offers selective styles of bar stools and benches.



A spokesperson said, “Bryan Turner’s mission is to architecturally design and build kitchens that increases space for dining and cooking. Their architects and craftsmen are the best when it comes to customisation and blending furnishings with fitted kitchens in Norwich.”



About Bryan Turner Kitchens

Bryan Turner is one of the top architectural builders of most modern, traditional and contemporary kitchens. The company designs kitchen areas with selected flooring, closets, pantry, shelving, and bars. To see the variety of design options and learn more about their services, visit the website of Bryan Turner or call 01953 601567 to schedule an appointment.