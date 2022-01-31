Brytlyt Raises 4.4 Million to Expand Data Analytics Tech Across USA and EU

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- Real-time data analytics and visualization technology pioneer Brytlyt recently raised a €4.4 million funding extension. This comes as no surprise to many, as the market for data analysis is expanding at a fast pace, as more organizations are keen to optimize this for greater digital transformation. The growth in the market for data analysis has been impressive and by 2024 it is forecast to be worth more than $75 billion. The new round of funding for Brytlyt arrived at about the same time as the business was about to release its new fully serverless deployment model for analytics and data science workloads, Brytlyt.io. The business was established in 2013 by a husband-and-wife partnership and was created to simplify speed-of-thought analytics with the next evolution of serverless technology. The accelerated analytics platform that the company has developed allows enterprises to interactively explore and interpret complex data sets.



Progress in data analytics tech companies like Brytlyt creates a wealth of opportunities for anyone in data analytics jobs. Glocomms was set up in 2013 and has worked to support talented people across this burgeoning industry looking to take a career-defining next step. The firm's expertise extends beyond data analytics jobs and includes a broad range of other hiring fields in technology, including data & infrastructure, commercial services, development & engineering and cyber security. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Glocomms is in the ideal position to help organizations keen to hire for resilience and growth. The firm also has an extensive network of connections that means it is the ideal partner to ambitious individuals keen to take a career-defining next step. Flexibility and agility within the firm, as well as a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, ensure that options can be created for any hiring need.



Glocomms is a well-established presence in the USA, including in key locations from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm is now a go-to for data analytics jobs nationwide, as the team in the USA is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As well as being a genuinely international leader in specialist hiring for the tech sector, including areas such as data analytics jobs, the team at Glocomms delivers an agile and insight-driven approach that streamlines the recruitment process for all involved. All consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via Glocomms today, including Enterprise Account Executive [Cyber Security], Wordpress UI Designer and Senior Information Security Architect.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



