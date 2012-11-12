BSC Featured on BBC Midlands News

Walsall, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- The survey was conducted as part of the Manufacturing Advisory Service (MAS) National Barometer, an initiative funded by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) that aims to provide a periodic snapshot of trends in English manufacturing SMEs, as well as an overview of economic conditions and issues faced by the sector.



With BSC tripling turnover and creating 20 jobs in the last year, its positive outlook reflected findings that 42% of respondents have seen orders grow in the last six months with 46% anticipating a further upturn by 2013.



BBC Midlands Today picked up the story and arrived to film at the foundry, where they interviewed Chairman Mark Nunan about BSC’s success, as well as new staff member Amar Bangar who spoke about finding jobs in the sector.



Mark said: “We take a positive attitude; we’re not interested in recession, double dips or triple dips. We simply know that the world still turns, there’s a lot of business out there, we have a very small percentage of that business, and we want more. “I’m a firm believer in being positive and if people mention recession or a downturn, I simply take it as a signal for us to work harder and try new things.”



BSC specialise in die casting who have developed a unique expertise in producing zinc and aluminium castings that are optimised for surface coating.



For further information visit: http://www.bscdiecasting.co.uk/



BSC Diecasting Ltd

Fryers Close

Bloxwich

Walsall

West Midlands, UK

WS3 2XQ

Phone: 01922 710 070

Fax: 01922 408 008

E-mail: Cheryl.Cox@bscdiecasting.co.uk

http://www.bscdiecasting.co.uk/