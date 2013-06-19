Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of BSN medical GmbH Market Share Analysis market report to its offering
BSN medical GmbH Market Share Analysis
Summary
new report, BSN medical GmbH Market Share Analysis provides in-depth information on BSN medical GmbHs market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides BSN medical GmbH market share information in four key market categories Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Advanced Wound Management and Compression Therapy. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the companys business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets BSN medical GmbH operates in Orthopedic Devices and Wound Care Management
- BSN medical GmbHs company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in India, Brazil, Australia, China, United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy
- BSN medical GmbHs company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Advanced Wound Management and Compression Therapy.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the companys business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the companys value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
Reasons to buy
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, BSN medical GmbH operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the companys shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to BSN medical GmbHs market positions.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
Biomet, Inc.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Orthofix International N.V.
DJO Finance LLC
Ossur hf.
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Bauerfeind AG
Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH
Bledsoe Brace Systems
THUASNE SA
Bird and Cronin, Inc.
RO+TEN srl
medi GmbH & Co. KG
ALCARE Co., Ltd.
Orliman, S.L.U.
FGP S.r.l.
Bort GmbH
EMO Especialidades Medico Ortopedicas
Gibaud SAS
Seoul Brace
Spinal Technology, Inc.
Prim S.A.
Morsa Medikal Ortopedi ve Mak. San. Tic. Ltd. Sti
AMI Industry Co., Ltd.
Macromed CC
Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd
Mercur
Salvape Produtos Ortopedicos Ltda
Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.
New Horizons Pty Ltd.
3M Health Care Ltd.
Rehband International
McDavid Inc.
Hegeli Ortopedik Urunler San.ve Tic.Ltd.Sti.
Basko Healthcare
MGRM MEDICARE LTD.
Ortika, A.S.
Dilepe Produtos Ortopedicos
Dynamic Techno Medicals
Ta Lai Sporting Goods Enterprise Co., Ltd.
Grupo Chantal
La Pointique International Ltd.
Variteks Ortopedi Sanayi A.S.
Surgical Synergies Pty Ltd.
Nea International bv
Molnlycke Health Care AB
ConvaTec Inc.
Systagenix Wound Management Limited
Coloplast A/S
Covidien plc
Paul Hartmann AG
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Laboratoires Urgo S.A.
Derma Sciences, Inc.
Hollister Incorporated
LM Farma Industria E Comercio Ltda.
Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
Biopol Co., Ltd.
Casex Industria de Plasticos e Produtos Medicos Hospitalares Ltda
Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co., Ltd.
Eucare Pharmaceuticals (P) Ltd.
Ethicon, Inc.
SIGVARIS, Inc.
Julius Zorn, Inc.
Laboratoires Innothera
ArjoHuntleigh
Talley Group Limited
MAXIS a.s.
Rikco International, LLC
Salzmann AG
Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.
Jinni MD
Synergy Health plc
Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/104833/bsn-medical-gmbh-market-share-analysis.html