Hose Suppliers Offers Great Price Benefits to Customers on All Kinds of Hydraulic Fittings

Ashmore, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Now get the best deal on the complete range of hose fittings, with the new competitive pricing from Hose Suppliers Australia. Being one of leading and most experience hose suppliers in Australia, they make sure to offer great price benefits to their customers on all kinds of hydraulic fittings. Their complete range of brass fittings for both industrial purpose and residential use comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and functionalities to adapt even high pressure of air or liquid flow.



Hose fitting are crucial in their use whether as connectors or to block any leakage and must be enduring enough to perform the job they are made for. Hose Suppliers Australia with decades of experience in the hose industry has been providing some of the most reliable, durable and top performing Hydraulic fittings for both industrial and residential usages. Their hydraulic fittings have been used for varied purposes like connecting hoses, pipes or tubes in hydraulic systems.



They stock a complete range of strong, versatile, and reliable hydraulic fittings which are safe to operate and supremely effective in their respective applications. All their fittings adhere to the strict standards, whether it's about fitting construction, dimensions or the pressure resisting capability. They also stock the well-known BSP fittings range that has been one of the high performing hose product range.



Their range of brass hose fittings has been a regular product for the industrial purposes and residences for carrying water, flammable gases or fuel and chemicals. The brass fittings are available in a variety of shapes and thread sizes whether to connect, control or adapt to any air or liquid flow in a pipe. To know more about brass hose fittings, please visit http://hosesuppliers.com.au



About hosesuppliers.com.au

Hose Suppliers Australia was established in 1974 and has been in the same family since 1981. Since then, they have grown three fold and opened a branch in the Queensland State capital Brisbane. Their product range is of course primarily Hoses from Garden to Dredge hose and everything in between. They also stock a full range of fittings, Clamps, Camlocks, Brass, Valves, Stainless Steel, Gal and Black Steel, Quick Fit Air Water, a range of marine fittings for our boat builders, Castors and Wheels for the Hotels and Resorts and the list goes on. They provide services for a large and varied customer base ranging from Government Departments, Construction, Industrial, Boat Building, Hotels and Resorts, Bus and Coach Builders and repairers, RV manufacturers, Chemical, Golf Courses, and Schools.



Head Office-

Gold Coast Branch - Unit 2/2, Middleton Street, Ashmore,Qld,4214

Brisbane Branch - Unit 2/24 Aquarium Avenue, Hemmant, Qld, 4174