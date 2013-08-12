BTC Robot, First Bitcoin Robot Review and Bonus Releases

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- BTC Robot is the worlds first Bitcoin Trading Robot. The bot can make you money by buying/selling Bitcoins on auto-pilot http://www.botbtc.com/



BTC Robot, the world first and only automated Bitcoin Trading Robot releases today. The Bot is developed by Steve and Mike, the developers of FAPTurbo, World #1 Selling Forex Robot of all the time. They have now brought their skills in bot development and currency trading to the new digital cryptocurrency - Bitcoin.



Bitcoin (BTC) the first digital currency a.k.a cryptocurrency is gaining very high popularity and the demand for it has increased ever since its launch in 2009. Bitcoin which was $7 (for 1 BTC) in 2001 is now around $104. Many investors and traders forsee that the rates will even go up to $1000 in the near future. This has led to huge investments in to Bitcoin from investors across the globe. Bitcoin Robot launches in the begining of this Bitcoin era - where one of the most debated topic is if the world is ready for digital currency!



Bitcoin Robot is however not clearly for Bitcoin investors who would buy some now and sell it after a few years. It works for them, but it also work for people who know nothing about Bitcoin or Currency Trading at all. The bot is a complex software program that compare the currency rate at various sources, buy Bitcoins at the cheapest available rate and sells at the best available price. The developers claim that it work all the time and make 10-20 trades a day, clearly and accurately and thus making profit for every customer, every single day! They also claim that only 2% of Bitcoin users would use this bot and this 2% is making money on the expense of 98%. From what is given in the BTC Robot homepage http://www.bitcoin-robot.com/, the end-user need not know anything about Bitcoins or how to use them or anything about trading at all - The bot does it all. Sources say that bot works with MTGox - the Bitcoin broker that handles 80% of all BTC trading and it uses USD as the base currency.



Along with the release of the first Bitcoin Robot, numerous blogs and websites poped out from various corners of the internet to collect and provide customer reviews of Bitcoin Robot. One such BTC Robot Review site http://www.botbitcoin.com/ even seems to provide a $20 discount. The above mentioned website seems to provide a lot of information on this Bitcoin EA and it would defenitely help anyone who want to learn about Bitcoin and automed trading.



BTC Robot has opened doors for Bitcoin Investment for anyone even without the slightest knowledge of Bticoins. It also helps regular BTC Traders to automate their job, and make sure a good trade is never missed. Senior Staffs at Bitcoins Robot says that this is for anyone who want to make money with Bitcoins and this could even make money while you sleep. We would have to wait few more weeks to see how the BTC Robot performs and how it will change the Bitcoin community



About BTCRobot.com

BTCRobot is a software/script/bot that can automatically buy Bitcoins from cheapest source and sell at the highest price. BTCRobot.com is the official website of BTC Robot and is a place from where you can buy the software from.



Website url: http://www.btcrobot.com/robot.html