btcVacations - Bitcoin's First Full Service Online Travel Agency Opens for Business

Flower Mound, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- With the rapid expansion of the Bitcoin ecosystem there is much talk and speculation as to where Bitcoin is headed. Now, with no uncertainty, many Bitcoiners will be heading on round the world cruises, exotic vacations and luxurious honeymoons, all made possible by http://btcvacations.com – the first full service Bitcoin travel agency in the world. There are no additional fees or charges to book through btcVacations customers pay the exact same price in Bitcoin as if they had booked direct.



btcVacations is run by a team of experienced travel agents with several travel industry certifications. Drawings on their experience in the travel space, btcVacations has nearly one hundred global travel partners. Jeff and his team are able to book practically any vacation. The Bitcoin world has long awaited a quality travel agency and btcVacations solidifies their claim to the title by being an exclusive source to many resorts, hotels and all-inclusive resorts around the world. They are also the only service for booking luxury cruises with Bitcoin worldwide and offer travel insurance and shore excursions.



btcVacations assists clients in planning entire vacations from beginning to end – paid in Bitcoin. They offer focused assistance for specific events such as honeymoons, destination weddings, family reunions and group vacations; everything consumers expect from a full service travel agency.



For those looking to spend their Bitcoin on something a little closer to home btcVacations would be a great place to start; offering a variety of day events, concert tickets, rail passes and theme park tickets.



About btcVacations

With daily deals and specials to meet a range of budgets btcVacations has something to interest any Bitcoiner worldwide seeking a great getaway. As the only full-service Bitcoin travel agent in the world, the only place to book luxury cruises with Bitcoin, the team’s many years of experience in the travel industry, and the exclusive travel services it offers – btcVacations is a welcome and vital addition to the global Bitcoin ecosystem.



To learn more please go to: http://btcvacations.com

Media Contact:



Name : Jeff Gross



Email: jeff@btcVacations.com