BTL Remortgaging on a Mini-Boom After Levels Reach a New High in Last 3 Years

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Since the fall in 2009, BTL remortgaging has been on a consistent rise with a new high being created in the first quarter of 2013. With average UK rents rising by 13.6% since 2009, investors are again looking towards the property market. The end of 2012 witnessed a strong move with net mortgages lent was 19% higher than the previous year. Average gross yields are also on the rise to 6.4% from 6.3% in 1st quarter of 2013 on standard BTL properties.



With increasing demand in rental properties, 2013 might be the year for BTL as many Britons are recognizing the real estate industry as a sound investment even during turbulent times. This year will probably witness higher requirements of loans as investors are riding the BTL saddle once again. Renting trends in UK have also had an impact on landlords who are hoping to further expand. With an increase to 36% from 31% in the last decade, demand for renting properties is backing the BTL future.



The BTL investment movement has also resulted in rise of demands for secured loans. As investors are seeking low interest rates secured loans have become one of the financing options. The BTL uptrend has had an impact on average secured loans as the size of loans has doubled compared to last year. Seen as a profitable alternate source for financing properties, demands of secured loan will further increase in the upcoming years.



BTL remortgaging is currently accounted for 69% of all residential buys this quarter, which is another significant high compared to the 43% in the last quarter of 2012. With growing numbers it is evident that BTL is back and will again become one of the prime investment opportunities.



