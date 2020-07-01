Bubble Access Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Protect People from COVID-19

Auckland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Bubble Access has proudly announced that it is introducing an all-new and technologically advanced solution to fight the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19. The New Zealand based company has recently introduced a contactless facial recognition and temperature scanner. This device acts as all in one scanner, for business, home, and places of worship. Moreover, Bubble Access has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and the company is welcoming generous pledges and donations from around the world.



""The Bubble Access Scanner is cost effective building border control, and we are proudly introducing it with a wide range of features and benefits to help people stay safe and secure." Said Nigel Broomhall of Bubble Access, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



Following are some of the most amazing features of this amazing new scanner:

Displays highly accurate body temperature

Features a German temperature scanner

3 year warranty

2MP Binocular Facial Scanner

Scanner works with or without a mask

RFID Card Reader

8-inch Full Screen

Delivery Guaranteed

And much more



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/bubbleaccessteam/affordable-building-access-protection and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this scanner. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of NZ$ 50,000, and Bubble Access is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The Bubble Access Scanner

The Bubble Access Scanner is one of the most useful inventions of the modern world. In these tough times of global pandemic, having an affordable and safe scanner that can not only detect body temperature, but also scans a face with or without a mask is a major accomplishment. The New Zealand based company is currently raising funds for this project on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support.



Contact:

Contact Person: Nigel Broomhall

Company: Bubble Access

City: Auckland

Country: New Zealand

Phone: 006421448107

Email: nigel@chargesmart.co.nz

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bubbleaccessteam/affordable-building-access-protection