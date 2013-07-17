Bubble Call Announces Sponsorship of the London Nigerian Rugby Football Club

Hemel Hempstead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Bubble Call, a company that lets people make cheap international calls across the globe, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the London Nigerian rugby football club. Fans of the club can use the Bubble Call service to make cheap calls to Nigeria to speak with friends and family for just a fraction of what it costs through traditional carriers.



Bubble Call is a service that’s easy to use to make cheap international phone calls from any UK mobile phone or landline. It requires no sign-up, no credit card and no prepayments. Users need only visit the Bubble Call site at www.bubblecall.co.uk and follow three simple steps to start talking to friends and family around the world. First, they choose the country they want to call from the site’s search box or click on a flag; then they dial the relevant access number, and finally dial the full international phone number of the person they wish to speak to as they would normally.



People who use Bubble Call pay for their phone calls as they normally would with the telecom company they use. For example, BT would charge customers for calls at the Bubble Call advertised per minute rate.



Whatever the season, Bubble Call can save people money on international calls. With Ramadan running through the month of July and into August, Bubble Call is the perfect way to make cheap phone calls to Pakistan or cheap calls to UAE (United Arab Emirates) to name just a few of the countries accessible through the service.



One customer describes the service as a “fantastic site.” She says, “My son lives in Australia so phone calls were cut short to save on costs, but now knowing I can call him for 1p a minute is wonderful. I have saved your number and will use it always.”



About Bubble Call

Bubble Call is a company that specialises in low-cost international calls. Customers can call any international destination from the UK from as little as 1p per minute. People can call from a landline or mobile phone to any international land line or mobile phone. There is no sign-up and no credit card required for people to make inexpensive international calls from their mobile phone or landline. For more information, please visit http://www.bubblecall.co.uk/