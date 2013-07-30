Bubble of Time: Bold & Light-Hearted Fantasy Novel by R.J. Trivett Kicks off New 'Lyonnesse Series'.

Devon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Since it first appeared in Sir Thomas Malory’s late 15th-century prose account of the rise and fall of King Arthur, ‘Le Morte Darthur’, Lyonnesse has fascinated the world. Thought to have connected Cornwall with the Scilly Isles, millions have wondered what life could have been like in a land very different to our own.



The ‘Lyonnesse Series’ by Britain’s R.J. Trivett gives the world a unique insight into the possible life and times of Lyonnesse. By fusing existing folklore and legend with his own unique brand of myth, Trivett’s light-hearted narrative is set to break new ground in the fantasy genre.



The series’ first volume, ‘Bubble of Time’, serves as the perfect introduction.



Synopsis:



All is not well in the mythical county of Lyonnesse, lost somewhere between Lands End and the Scilly Isles. Murder is afoot, possibly. A local landowner is found dead in mysterious circumstances. The murder weapon is his simple-minded and lethargic pet Labrador, for whom chewing a stick is too much like hard work.



But Lyonnesse, although concealed by ancient enchantments, is real. As our hero, for want of a better word, Dave (a young clerical assistant who has led a rather normal and boring life up till now) finds out when he stumbles into it one Sunday morning whilst out riding his motorbike. After stopping for directions, Dave makes his way home only to find that, instead of a few hours, he has missed a whole week. Desperate to try and correct his mistake, he returns to Lyonnesse. Whilst there, he is befriended by the landlord of a local pub and persuaded to stay and help investigate the murder. But this is only the beginning of his adventures.



As Dave begins to prod and poke around, a well renowned blacksmith is blown up in his own forge.

Dave's normal life vanishes forever as he has to get to grips with such controversial conundrums as magic, time travel, combined theology, four dimensional politics, the descendants of the Ninth Roman Legion running a pizza restaurant, a walk around the block which leaves him with hair down to his knees, the Loch Ness monster, Nostradamus, intergalactic ginger beer, Aunt Aggie's feral cats and Merlin (the most powerful magician the world has ever known) sleeping off a hangover in the corner of the bar.



All this and he has to be back home by teatime a week ago and take his girlfriend out for a meal.



As the author explains, he wanted to give reader an escape from the bustle and pressures of reality.



“My aim is to transport readers to a place where life is simpler; a place that retained its sense of community and where an instant-gratification society doesn’t exist,” says Trivett.



Continuing, “There have always been myths and legends surrounds Lyonnesse, particularly in Arthurian stories. The Lyonnesse Series is my own unique interpretation of the land and its people, told in a light-hearted manner that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.”



About R.J. Trivett

Rick escaped from a boarding school education at sixteen. Lured away by hard rock, beer and motorcycles he opted for the world of work rather than academia. Originally training as a motorcycle mechanic, he spent nine months touring England with an amateur metal band before returning to college and learning how to use a computer in the days when everything ran off of DOS and windows were something only buildings had.



He has had various jobs, everything from helping to restoring a Jensen Interceptor, and being a head chef, to running his own fabrication business and a couple of shops.



Since then he has run a market stall, work as a security guard and for a company making boat trailers until his present job, fabricating stainless steel exhausts for ultra-light aircraft and specialist cars.

Through it all he had maintained a passion for both reading and creative writing. He has had a number of poems published, occasionally written for both local and national newspapers and even had a motorcycle safety column in a local magazine for a time.



In 2008 he married Dawn, a woman he had first gone out with as a teenager. During their spare time they can be found riding around the UK and Europe on a classic Moto Guzzi, listening to rock music and drinking real ale.