Bubble Tea Market Growth Insight, Swot Analysis, Product Sale by Major Key Players - Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used for enhancing the texture of the tea. Bubble tea is served in a hot or cold form, according to the preference of consumers and a fat straw is used through which the pearls can be easily eaten by the consumers. Bubble tea is slowly gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, and globally too.
Availability of bubble tea at lower prices and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players drive the global bubble tea market growth. However, excess of sugar content in these drinks leading to health issues and trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth.
Introduction of various new flavors and blends, and high demand among the young population for a variety of teas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
The report segments the global bubble tea market on the basis of base ingredient, flavors, component, and geography. Based on base ingredient, the market is divided into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is categorized into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. Based on component, it is classified into flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The prominent players in the Bubble Tea Market are focusing on developing partnerships to widen their product portfolio and offering advanced products to enhance their market share in the global market.
The key players operating in the market includes Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren's Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, Sumos Sdn Bhd, Gong Cha USA, Boba Tea Company, Troika JC. (Qbubble), and Fokus Inc.
Key Market Segments
By Base Ingredient
Black Tea
Green Tea
Oolong Tea
White Tea
By Flavor
Original
Coffee
Fruit
Chocolate
Others
By Component
Flavor
Creamer
Sweetener
Liquid
Tapioca pearls
Others
The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.
The Report Address:
Market Size from 2015-2020
Expected Market Growth Until 2023
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect market dynamics
Segment and region that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Table of Content:
Research Copy on Global Bubble Tea Industry Market Research Report Includes 13 Chapters which will shed on Market Growth, Size & Industry Trends Analysis Includes the Table of Content Use of Charts and Graphs Measuring Product Growth and Trends within the Market Place.
Chapter One: Global Bubble Teas Industry Market Research Report
Introduction and Market Overview
Objectives of the Study
Definition of Bubble Tea
Market Scope and Market Size Estimation
Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis
Research Regions
Emerging Countries of Bubble Tea
Industry News and Policies by Regions
Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis
Upstream Raw Material Suppliers
Major Players
Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share by 2019
Major Players Product Types in 2019
Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
Labor Cost
Market Channel Analysis
Major Downstream Buyers
Chapter Three: Global Bubble Tea Market, by Type
Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
Chapter Four: Bubble Tea Market, by Application
Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)Downstream Buyers by Application Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Five: Global Bubble Tea Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
North America Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Europe Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
China Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Japan Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Middle East & Africa Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
India Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
South America Bubble Tea Production, Value ($), Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
Chapter Six: Global Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)
Global Bubble Tea Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
North America Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Europe Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
China Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Japan Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Middle East & Africa Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
India Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
South America Bubble Tea Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Global Bubble Tea Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape
Competitive Profile
Product Introduction
Chapter Nine: Global Bubble Tea Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
Chapter Ten: Bubble Tea Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis
Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
Discussion Guide
Knowledge Store
Research Data Source
Research Assumptions and Acronyms Used
