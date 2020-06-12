Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis During 2019-2029

This has had a direct impact on the overall growth of the global bubble wrap packaging market.
San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2020 -- Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market – Overview
Bubble wrap packaging is a type of packaging, which is made out of a two-layer polyethylene film. This film is being ensnared with air inside to shape a bubble. It encourages simple storage and creation of delicate products. The worldwide bubble wrap packaging market is relied upon to observe significant development during the forecast period
Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market – Notable Developments
Some of the key developments in the global bubble wrap packaging market are given below:
In June 2018, Sealed Air Corporation signed an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. (Kuraray), a Japanese chemical company to offer food packaging materials derived from its Plantic bio-based resins. This solution will enable the company to provide renewable packaging option and continue helping the industry address food waste by extending the shelf-life and freshness of food.
In May 2019, Sealed Air opened Singapore lab to provide thermal package design and testing to the region's life sciences and food industries. It will enable expertise in primary food packaging, secondary product packaging, and its digital services portfolio to provide end-to-end temperature assurance solutions for product safety and consistency throughout the supply chain.
Some of the key companies in the global market are
Veritiv Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation
Jiffy Packaging Co.
Pregis Corporation
Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market – Drivers and Restraints
There are several different reasons for the growth of the global bubble wrap packaging market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth has been the massive growth of e-commerce industry across the globe.
In recent years, several e-commerce platforms have risen up to provide variety of goods and products. These companies offer goods ranging from china to metal product and electronics to furniture. Bubble wrap packaging forms an integral component of packaging for these companies as they aim to provide superior services and undamaged products to their consumers. Thus, the use and demand for bubble wrap packaging has grown considerably in recent years.
Another important factor for the growth of the global market has been the rising disposable income of consumers. People with higher income at their disposal are buying new and attractive products for their luxury. With rise in demand for variety of goods and products, packaging demands have also risen up. This has had a direct impact on the overall growth of the global bubble wrap packaging market.
Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market – Geographical Outlook
The global bubble wrap packaging market has five key regional segments. These segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific.
The region is expected to lead over the course of the forecast period. One of the key driving factor for the growth of the bubble wrap packaging in Asia Pacific region is the emergence and flourishing of the e-commerce industry, particularly in the emerging economies such as India and China. The region is the fastest growing market in terms of both business to consumer and business to business trade models. Naturally, the growth of the Asia Pacifica market is expected to remain dominant in the coming years of the forecast period. On the other hand, the regional segment of North America is also expected to show a healthy growth rate in the near future.
