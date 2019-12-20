Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Sales Strategy, Revenue Generation, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Bubble Wrap Packaging is gaining immense recognition across the packaging industry as an effective and flexible protective packaging. Bubble Wrap Packaging helps in providing vibration and shock-isolation as well as protecting valuable and fragile items during transportation. Bubble Wrap serves as a cushioning for the breakable and sensitive items. Flexibility, reusability, and waterproofing properties make Bubble Wrap Packaging popular among the end-use industries. It has been observed that the companies are emphasising on offering effective solutions to meet the growing demand of the industries.



Manufacturers to Launch Eco-friendly Bubble Wraps with Constant Research and Innovation in Future



The report studies the key manufacturers of Bubble Wrap Packaging including Polycell, Sealed Air, Pregis LLC, iVEX Protective Packaging Inc., JIFFY PACKAGING, Supreme Industries Limited, NEFAB GROUP, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, AP Packaging Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Intertape Polymer Group, Sancell Pty Ltd, Vereinigte Papierwarenfabriken GmbH, Nulon Ltd., PS Packaging Systems Ltd., Global Pack Sp. z o.o., Vereinigte Papierwarenfabriken GmbH, Abco Kovex Ltd., PAC Worldwide, Inc., Pro-Pac Packaging Group Pty Ltd., Packman Packaging Private Limited, Qualpack Ltd., Bubble Pack, Orion Pack Art, Polycell International Corp, Manuli Packaging (UK) Ltd., and Flexiwrap.



Demand for Bubble Wrap Packaging in the E-commerce Industry to Foster the Market Growth



Increasing usage of Bubble Wrap Packaging as a protective packaging in the e-commerce industry is one of the significant reasons behind the growth of the Bubble Wrap Packaging market. Growing electronics industry is also contributing to the Bubble Wrap Packaging market growth. Growing awareness regarding the risks associated with plastic consumption have increased the adoption of the biodegradable packaging methods among manufacturers. This is anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market growth. However, substitutes such as foam packaging and recycled paper, which are relatively cost-efficient and eco-friendly, may restrict the Bubble Wrap Packaging market growth.



Market Segmentation



By Material



? LDPE



? HDPE



? LLDPE



By Product Type



? Bubble Sheet/Rolls



? Bubble Bags/Mailers



By End User



? Manufacturing & Warehousing



? Pharmaceuticals



? Automotive & Allied Industries



? Electronics & Electricals



? Food & Beverage



? E-Commerce



? Cosmetics & Personal Care



? Logistics & Transportation



? Others (Agriculture, Healthcare etc.)



Bubble Sheet/Rolls are likely to witness demand owing to their usage for the cushioning of medium to heavy weight items such as furniture and office and household items. On the other hand, Bubble Mailers/Bags are quick and easy to use and are well suited for faster wrapping/packaging. Their usage is prominent in protecting electronics like mobile and pen drive, antiques, jewelry, and valuables while shipping. Application of Bubble Wrap Packaging is likely to gain traction in e-commerce, manufacturing & warehousing, and logistics & transportation. The report also offers exhaustive analysis of the material types and their contribution to the overall Bubble Wrap Packaging market size.



