Bubblegame.co Gains Attention for Its Range of Retro and New Bubble Games

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- The number of computer games available on the Internet increases every day. Although many of these games employ cutting-edge technologies, many gamers prefer the simpler, more addictive games that have been popular for years.



These games do not rely on spectacular visuals or complicated plots. Instead, they appeal to the tactile senses and cognitive abilities of the gamer, making them easy to play yet hard to stop playing.



Such games are becoming even more popular as the use of smartphones becomes widespread. Playing games online has never been simpler thanks to smartphone technology that allows users to connect to the Internet no matter where they are.



One game that has remained at the forefront of online gaming is called the Bubble Game. This basic game, as well as other games involving bubbles, have stood the test of time and are still requested by many Internet users. As a result, a new website called Bubblegame.co is generating a lot of traffic among online gamers, both serious and casual.



The website understands the impact that technology has had on Internet gaming and wants to provide the ultimate user experience no matter what the medium is. “Gaming on mobile devices is one of the most popular activities amongst people in the UK these days, and thus making their devices as well-equipped for this activity is extremely important for the major device manufacturers. One of the cutting edge types of mobile device available is the tablet – which offers a cross between a computer and a mobile phone,” explains Bubblegame.co.



Internet users can visit Bubblegame.co with either their computers or their phones, allowing them to play the Bubble Game and its variants at home or on the go. Many game services require payment or membership in order to play, but Bubblegame.co allows anyone who connects to the website to play instantly online.



Visitors can even look for specific games that they might want to play by using the search bar featured on the website. Each game is replete with high quality graphics and they load instantly to allow visitors to begin gaming immediately. There are dozens of games to be played at Bubblegame.co, which provides hours of entertainment to visitors of all ages.



About Bubblegame.co

Bubblegame.co is a new website that hosts a variety of popular bubble games. The website features the latest and most popular bubble games from the last decade. Visitors can play and enjoy online games like the original Bubble Game as well as other fun games with bubbles.



For more information, please visit: http://www.bubblegame.co/