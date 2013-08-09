Bubblegumcasting.com Announces Exciting Modeling Offer

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Modeling in general is a very competitive field not to mention time taking. For a model to be able to land a paid gig, it takes months and close to even a year because most agencies are not willing to pay new comers good cash when it comes to promoting their products and services. Bubblegumcasting.com is probably the only platform where a newcomer can expect to work in a professional environment and still manage to earn good cash.



The casting platform has and continues to help amateurs discover more about their modeling talents by giving them an opportunity to seek real professional guidance in a setting that is open to new talents. In a recent announcement on the website, the casting company has invited female models between the ages of 18-22 to apply for high end paid modeling projects which can provide the right jumpstart a struggling model needs in her career needs.



Since this announcement was first made, the agency has been receiving tons of applications given how lucrative the opportunity is. For some, modeling turns out to be a long term career while for some it is a good way to use their time to fulfill personal pursuits. For these modeling turns out to be the most deserved break while helping the same person stack up on savings. This is also one of the reasons why Bubblecasting.com is such a popular destination for those models who want to utilize their talents and at the same time earn money.



In addition to giving models the opportunity of a lifetime, Bubblegumcasting.com is also offering a simple and easy registration process. Interested female models can simply click on the link on the website, apply.bubblegumcasting.com/ and express their interest. There are no fees involved, no restricting terms and conditions and absolutely no reason to feel intimated about going through the life changing process of becoming a model. Applications will be responded to within 24 hours and those selected will be paid in cash the very same day.



Bubblegumcasting.com has in a way changed the way how modeling jobs are perceived by providing aspiring models the encouragement to follow their dreams no matter what. To know more about the company and read success stories, log onto http://bubblegumcasting.com/



Media Contact

Bubblegumcasting.com

769 Market St

San Diego, CA 92101

casting@bubblegumcasting.com