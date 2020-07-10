Bubbly Suds Is Launching Anti-Bacterial Hand Wash Soap, Laundry Detergents, Dish Washing Liquids

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2020 -- Bubbly Suds is pleased to announce that they have launched new products, the Anti-Bacterial Hand Wash Soap, laundry detergents and dish washing liquids. These products are the latest additions to their existing product line of sanitizers, gels and cleaning supplies. Their product quality is second to none as they believe that their customers should get only the best-in-class products with value for money; and that there is no compromising when it comes to the health of their customers. With COVID-19 still doing the rounds and people eagerly waiting for a vaccination, it is only reasonable to stay safe and follow the sanitizing protocols. The product line from Bubbly Suds is a genuine attempt to help people gain access to genuine, high quality and affordable cleaning supplies.



It is a constant endeavor by the company to improve their product line and the anti-bacterial hand wash soap is yet another conscious effort. Each and every product passes through stringent quality control measures before they are introduced into the market. Bubbly Suds is currently catering to the customers within the U.S. They aim to expand their operations in Australia and the EU in a short while. While their products are available online, the company also intends to feature their supplies in the local grocery chains, stores and other wholesale sellers. Their products are currently being featured at Grace Laundromat in Rosemead, Fresh Catch Seafood Market in Artesia, American Ranch and Seafood Market in Artesia, the Uni-Mart Seafood Market in Artesia, Twinkle Brown Sugar Cerritos and Lennox Market in Inglewood.



Bubbly Suds based at Orange County, California is a family owned business involved in manufacturing and producing high quality sanitation products. Their product line consists of hand sanitizer sprays and gels in different aromas.



