Bubbly Suds Provides High Quality Cleaning Supplies at the Most Affordable Price

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- Located in Orange County, California. Bubble Suds pride themselves on creating genuine, high quality, and affordable cleaning supplies, with a special focus on hand sanitizer gel and spray. The production of their goods was founded on the vision to bridge the gap in the consumer-cleaning product quality and pricing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Their mission is to help keep millions of families safe and do their best to deliver products that consumers deserve. They pride themselves on their high-quality products and believe that they should never skimp on the quality for profitable gain. All of their products pass through stringent quality control measures before they are release to the market. For them it is always about how to improve their business and with that, all the profits that they receive goes back to the business to further improve their products.



They are currently aiming their product towards grocery chain owners and whole sellers because they believe that they are the perfect outlets to reach their target consumers.



They are currently shipping orders within the US and have plans to expand to Australia and the EU. To check out their products and understand their story check out https://www.bubblysuds.co/



American Ranch & Seafood Market in Artesia

Lennox Market in Inglewood.

Uni-Mart SeaFood Market in Artesia.

Fresh Catch Sea food Market in Artesia

Grace Laundromat in Rosemead

Twinkle Brown Sugar Cerritos

Also available online with free shipping available

https://www.eljshop.com/

https://lnkd.in/gQfdZyr



