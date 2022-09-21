New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Bubble Water Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bubble Water market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Talking Rain (United States), Nestle (France), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (Mexico), Danone S.A. (Italy), Clear Cut Phocus (United States), RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getranke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), National Beverage Corp. (United States), Caribou Coffee Operating Company, Inc. (United States), Northwest Coffee Supply (United States), AQUA Carpatica (United States), Volay Brands, LLC (United States), Hiball (United States), WakeWater Beverage Co. (Canada) and Big Watt Coffee (United States).



Scope of the Report of Bubble Water

Water that has been pressure-infused with carbon dioxide gas is known as bubbly water. This results in a fizzy beverage also referred to as sparkling water, club soda, soda water, seltzer water, or fizzy water. With the exception of seltzer water, carbonated waters often have salt added to enhance flavour. Other minerals can occasionally be present in very small levels. The chemical reaction between carbon dioxide and water yields carbonic acid, a weak acid that has been demonstrated to activate the some nerve receptors in mouth as mustard. According to studies, both young and old persons may have better swallowing abilities while drinking sparkling water.



Latest Market Insights:

In May 2022, Nestle Health Science, a business unit of Nestle SA, agreed to acquire Puravida, a Brazilian nutrition and lifestyle brand that manufactures and markets such applications as drink mixes, protein powders, and nutrition bars, and snacks.



In July 2022, Evian launched Evian Sparkling, the brand's first non-flavored sparkling carbonated natural spring water. In partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, Evian is debuting the first-ever water residency inspired by Las Vegas residencies' cultural phenomenon and spectacle.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Price (Premium, Affordable, Cheap), Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Departmental Store, Convenience Store, E-commerce/Retailers, Others), Packaging (Bottle, Can), Product (Natural/Mineral, -Flavoured, -Unflavoured, Caffeinated, -Flavoured, -Unflavoured), Minerals (Sodium, Magnesium, Calcium, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



Opportunities:

The surge in At-Home Production



Market Drivers:

Growing Consumer Preference for Sparkling Water over Soda

Health Benefits Associated with Bubbly Water



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



