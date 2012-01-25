Bubs N Grubs Announces the Release of the Nuna Leaf Baby Cradle in Australia

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- Bubs N Grubs is the leading retailer of low cost baby supplies. The company specializes in a full line of affordable baby furniture including the Nuna Leaf Baby Cradle. Bubs N Grubs sold out of this item before Christmas during pre-sales. New stock will be arriving soon and consumers are invited to take advantage of the pre-sale to reserve one of these wonderful cradles for themselves.



The Nuna Leaf baby cradle is a European baby rocker that glides left to right on its own. There are no motors or batteries to worry about. Instead, the piece is designed with interlinked bearings which are silent. This rocker allows babies to experience the swaying motion of being rocked by their parents, but in the comfort of their own bed. As the baby falls asleep, the glider will eventually stop rocking. Movement from a baby causes the rocker to start gliding again. The Nuna Leaf Baby Cradle from Bubs n Grubs is designed to hold up to 80kgs which makes it a suitable option for babies of all sizes.



Bubs N Grubs is offering free shipping throughout Australia during the introductory period of this exclusive product. The company provides video product reviews and a full selection of nursery furniture on their website. Parents-to-be can explore the many different pieces available including the Nuna Leaf Baby cradle. Bubs N Grubs offers competitive pricing and innovative packages that help make preparing for a baby more affordable. Some of the items included for sale through this retailer are baby strollers, baby prams, baby capsules, cot mattresses, changing tables and bassinet mattresses.



About Bubs N Grubs

Bubs N Grubs is the lowest cost retailer for baby supplies in Australia. The company offers a full selection of nursery furniture to fit any style or taste. Additionally, Bubs N Grubs reviews products and offers special packages for grouping certain products together for purchase. Find more information by visiting http://bubsngrubsproductreviews.com.au. For more information on the Nuna Leaf Baby Cradle or other items offered by Judy or Heather via email at sales@bubsngrubs.com.au or phone at +61 7 3902 1350.