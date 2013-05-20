Buccaneer Pirate Cruise Announces the Addition of a New and Much Larger Cannon to Their Destin, Florida Based Pirate Cruise Ship.

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Buccaneer Pirate Cruise of Destin, a locally owned and operated tourist attraction has announced the acquisition of a larger and much louder cannon for their pirate ship adventure cruise.



According to management, the new cannon is built in a way that will allow for repeated firing without requiring the time-consuming process of reloading shells as was done with their original cannon. As would be expected, a larger cannon translates into a louder cannon. In fact, the cruise operator claims that the new cannon will be the loudest on the Gulf Coast and they are quite eager to prove just how loud it is. This will almost certainly come in handy when taking tourists along the Destin Harbor by surprise.



From the time Buccaneer Pirate Cruise began offering their signature pirate cruise, the firing of the cannon has been an exciting part of the cruise experience for kids and adults alike. As you would expect, the owners believe that a louder cannon can only make the cruise experience better for their onboard spectators. So next time you're in Destin and you hear a loud boom, chances are that now you’ll know where it came from.



About Buccaneer Pirate Cruise

Buccaneer Pirate Cruise began operating in Destin in July of 2012. Since that time, they have offered a unique and exciting excursion option for families visiting the local area. Cruises are offered Monday through Saturday year round and will most certainly prove to be a good time.



Contact



To learn more about Buccaneer Pirate Cruise’s new cannon or to make a reservation, please contact:



Buccaneer Pirate Cruise

Marina Level

100 Harbor Blvd, Suite B

Destin, FL 32541

(850) 269-0896