Buccaneer Pirate Cruise Offering Family Friendly Alternative to Billy Bowlegs Festival

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Destin’s newest family attraction, the Buccaneer Pirate Cruise, is providing a family friendly alternative to the annual Billy Bowlegs Festival. Held annually and sponsored by the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, The Billy Bowlegs Festival celebrates the legend, and legendary, Captain Billy Bowlegs. Historians are unsure of Billy Bowlegs true identity, but according to the most popular legend, Billy Bowlegs was actually William Augustus Bowles, an American adventurer with a habit of choosing the losing side of conflicts.



For families looking to stay away from the crowds and keep the entertainment strictly “G Rated”, The Buccaneer Pirate Ship is providing three cruises daily throughout Bowlegs weekend. Both the young and the young at heart will find adventure aplenty aboard the interactive and entertaining two hour cruise.



“ As long time residents of the Emerald Coast, we understand and economic importance of the Billy Bowlegs Festival and value the entertainment it provides to both locals and visitors. In no way is the Buccaneer competing with this great festival, “said Captain Steve Wilson. “ Many families want to avoid the crowds that congregate on the Fort Walton Beach Landing, but still want to participate in a pirate themed activity. The Buccaneer Pirate Cruise is a family friendly alternative to some of the events and activities offered during the Bowlegs Festival.”



Designed to keep even the youngest mates entertained, the Buccaneer Pirate cruise begins with a tour of beautiful Destin Harbor, before heading into Choctawhatchee Bay. The crew of the Buccaneer, including Pirate Princess Prissy and Captain Cannonball will teach visitors the basic arts of piracy, including shanty singing, sword fighting, and deck swabbing. Your adventure culminates as treasure is seen off the port bow, and all hands on deck are needed to haul it aboard.



Built in 2012, The Buccaneer Pirate Ship is a 100 foot long, double hulled authentic pirate ship, equipped with 2 restrooms, plenty of climate controlled space and a galley serving up hot dogs, snacks, smoothies, soft drinks, beer, and wine. During Bowlegs weekend, the Buccaneer is cruising daily at 12:30, 3:30, 6:30 pm. Reservations are suggested and you can book online, at www.destinpirateship.com or by calling 850.269.0896.



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