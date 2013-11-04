Buck69 Releases New CD: "No Medicine Like the Blues"

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- After spending five years at number one on the local blues charts and being voted best Toledo blues band, Buck69 has released a new album, No Medicine Like The Blues, on November 18, 2013. This acclaimed band is sure to excite fans of blues and rock music.



In 2004, Tom Clawson (rhythm guitar, lead vocals, songwriter) founded Buck69 with his son, Alex (rhythm and lead guitar, backup vocals, songwriter). They're joined by John Almaguer (lead guitar, bass, songwriter), Candice Coleman Lange (lead and backup vocals), David Alan (drums, backup vocals), BJ Love (keyboard), Randy Paredes (lead, rhythm, slide guitar), to complete the seven piece band.



"I'm really pleased with the outcome of this CD. I feel it's the best songwriting I've done and the band did a great job of putting down the music. I think the band can be proud that they were a part of it," Tom Clawson said.



The sound will remind listeners of some legends: Eric Clapton, Jonny Lang, and Stevie Ray Vaughan; that's good company to keep.



"Our number one rule of thumb is to be eclectic and diverse. I want you to be able to put our CD in your car or stereo and just cruise, with nothing sounding the same, so you don't get bored," explained Clawson.



Once No Medicine Like The Blues releases on November 18th, anyone who's interested can visit Buck69's official website http://buck69.net to find out how to get a copy. It will also be available across the internet at Amazon, iTunes, and the like.



Tom Clawson finished our interview with this: "When you see us play live, or listen to our CDs, you're not getting one person with some musicians backing him; you're getting seven multi-talented people coming together as a team, who could each front their own band. They're all that good."



If you are interested in interviewing members of the band, reviewing a show, or featuring their music, please contact Parachuting Buddha Records at buddha@parachutingbuddha.com or 773-413-0718.



Media Contact

Drew Carson

773-413-0718