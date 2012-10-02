Buckeye Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Buckeye Technologies Inc. are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying excessive compensation to certain top officials at Buckeye Technologies.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Buckeye Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BKI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Buckeye Technologies Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Buckeye Technologies’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Buckeye Technologies Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $733.89 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $894.88 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Buckeye Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BKI) rose from as low as $1.81 per share in March 2009 to as high as $37.40 per share in January 2012.



However its Net Income fell from $124.27 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $90.03 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



The total compensation of certain officials at Buckeye Technologies Inc. increased from its Fiscal Year 2010 to 2012. For instance the Chairman of the board and CEO’s pay rose from over $1.61 million in 2010 to over $2.42 million in 2012, the CFO’s pay rose from over $576,000 in 2010 to over $750,000 in 2012, and the COO’s compensation rose from over $986,000 in 2010 to over $1.2 million in 2012.



Shares of Buckeye Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BKI) dropped in June to as low as $26.74 per share.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Buckeye Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com