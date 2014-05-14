Bucks County Car Accident Lawyer Obtains $75,000.00 Settlement

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- On May 13, 2014, Bucks County, PA car accident lawyer, Thomas J. Newell obtained a $75,000.00 settlement for a Bucks County resident. As detailed in Pennridge Regional Police Department Report #13-00074, on March 4, 2013, a seventeen year old driver lost control of a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant on Cathill Road in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



The Police Report stated that the driver admitted that he was traveling at 60 mph when he entered a curve in the road. The posted speed limit was 25 mph. The teenager lost control of the car, it went off the opposite side of Cathill Road, striking a wall and rolling over onto its roof.



An eyewitness informed the investigating officer that he observed a passenger being ejected out of the car through the rear windshield. He ran to the young man to render aid and found him dazed and bleeding from the head and face.



Attorney Newell commented on the settlement: “I am happy that the car insurance company made a very fair settlement offer which avoided the necessity of suing my client’s friend and classmate. Teenage drivers and high speeds are a potential lethal mixture and we are fortunate that none of the 3 occupants sustained life-threatening injuries.”



About Thomas J. Newell

Thomas J. Newell has represented Pennsylvania personal injury victims since 1981. His main office is located just outside of Perkasie, PA in Hilltown Township. To arrange for a free HOME consultation, call Attorney Newell today at 800-980-4842. To review dozens of his car accident settlement summaries, please visit www.NewellLaw.com.