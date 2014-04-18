Bucks County Dog Bite Lawyer Hired by Lahaska Dog Attack Victim

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- On April 10, 2014, Bucks County PA dog bite lawyer, Thomas J. Newell, sent a letter of representation to a Lahaska dog owner. As described in the Solebury Township Police Report #20140402M0010, a 42 year-old Bucks County woman was bitten on her ear, neck and stomach by her neighbor’s mixed breed dog.



The Police Report indicated that the dog owner claimed she was trying to get her dogs into her car when the mixed breed dog broke free and ran after the dog bite victim and her 9 month old Boston Terrier. A decision regarding possible PA Dog Law violations is pending.



The Bucks County PA dog bite attorney provided a free home consultation for the victim and has begun initial communications with the dog owner’s homeowners insurance company. Attorney Newell has represented dog attack victims in 20 different Pennsylvania Counties and receives dog bite case referrals from lawyers all over PA.



Information regarding his dog bite case settlements can be found at www.PADogAttackLawyer.com. Attorney Newell can be followed on Twitter @ www.twitter.com/DogAttackLawyer.