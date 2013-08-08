Bucks County FootLaser Announces Some New & Last Minute Tips for Keeping Feet Healthy This Summer

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- There is still plenty of time to take advantage of the flip flop and sandal weather, and those at Bucks County FootLaser want everyone to enjoy it and soak up the sun. With that being said, the summer season is not always so forgiving on one’s feet. At Bucks County FootLaser, they want everyone who loves to wear sandals to know that it can cause other consequences that may go unnoticed. For this reason and more, Bucks County FootLaser has just announced some new and last minute tips for keeping feet healthy this summer. There are many different ways to prevent bare feet from becoming infected with fungus during sandal wearing season, and with these helpful tips, a person will be able to live pain free and not ashamed to show their feet off.



Not every pair of flips flops is going to have the support and protection to keep a person’s feet out of harms way. For those who already suffer from toe nail fungus, this may worsen the effects from the added stress due to lack of support and structure. One tip for the summer season is that people should not borrow or share shoes. Being that it is common among females, it can become a hygiene concern, leading to a risk of fungus. This may result in having to get laser toe nail fungus removal in Philadelphia from the doctors at Bucks County FootLaser using their PinPoint Technology.



The heat and humidity can also be a major risk factor, which is how fungus thrives. The professionals from Bucks County FootLaser advise those who are susceptible to athlete’s foot or any other fungus issues to take some extra precautions such as drying off after showering, and changing socks after workouts. Bucks County FootLaser understands that sweating during high temperatures is nearly impossible to avoid. So, for those who have put their feet through a battlefield wearing sandals, flip-flops, or wedges, they can get laser toe nail fungus in Montgomery County at Bucks County FootLaser. The summer isn’t over just yet and neither is the warm weather, which is why their doctors urge individuals to take care of their feet when they are most vulnerable.



About Bucks County FootLaser

With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection.



To learn more visit http://www.lasermyfungus.com/.