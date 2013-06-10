Bucks County FootLaser Eliminates Onychomycosis with New Innovative Procedure

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The summer season is a time where people become carefree and look forward to enjoying the outdoor fresh air, whether they are visiting the Jersey Shore, going to a swim club, or simply sporting those favorite pair of flip flops that have been missed all winter long. However, some individuals do not have the luxury of showing off their feet due to onychomycosis. With Bucks County FootLaser’s new procedure, a person will be able to eliminate any confidence issues throughout sandal season.



For antifungal nail treatment in Bucks County, a person can now enjoy the summer without being embarrassed of their toenail fungus. With more than an 88% success rate, this procedure will be able to help the 700 million individuals worldwide who struggle with onychomycosis. Being one of the most difficult infections and funguses to treat, Bucks County FootLaser is proud to offer their patients a technology and procedure that works. What deters many individuals away is that people are concerned it will be a painful, agonizing procedure, however that is not the case. It is virtually pain-free, with no anesthesia needed.



A recent study conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health revealed that the body host’s more than 80 types of fungus and a majority of those are found on the heel followed by the remainder of the foot. By becoming aware of infections, people can prevent them from spreading. With the PinPointe Laser Technology, Bucks County FootLaser can treat individuals who are suffering from onychomycosis. It is Bucks County FootLaser’s goal to have a person’s feet looking healthy so they can enjoy the sand beneath their toes. For those who are interested in learning more about their PinPointe Technology, contact Bucks County FootLaser today. The healthcare professionals will be able to treat the nail fungus for the most effective results.



About Bucks County Footlaser

With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection.



