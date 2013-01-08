Bucks County FootLaser Is Now Accepting Appointments for Spring 2013

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- With the turn of the New Year, people like to start off on the right foot. This can be hard to do for some people, specifically those with Oncychomycosis, better known as Toenail Fungus. The Doctors at Bucks County Footlaser would like to help and are now accepting appointments for Spring 2013.



Toenail Fungus can be very irritating for those who have it. People who suffer from Toenail Fungus are always worried about someone seeing their feet, and can never truly be comfortable in bare feet. The doctors at Bucks County Footlaser understand this problem, and have helped countless people relieve their problem. Using the PinPointe Footlaser, which has a specially designed laser beam, they can go through the nail, safely reducing the infection hidden in the toenail bed that causes Onychomycosis.



Toenail fungal infections affect millions of people in the United States alone, and nearly a quarter of a billion people worldwide. Since 2007, the PinPointe Laser has demonstrated nearly a 90% success rate for those who complete the process. The doctors at Bucks County FootLaser have had great success with the treatment; here is a testimonial from a recent satisfied patient:



“I tried topical and oral medications before but my nails are still discolored. After having toenail fungus for 17 years, I basically learned to live with it. Well, my wife told me about this laser procedure and I thought it was a gimmick. I went to see the doctor and the rest is history. 12 months later I am almost fungus free."



-Mike H, New Jersey



About Bucks County Footlaser

The Bucks County Footlaser offices are in Warminster, PA, and service people from any of the surrounding areas such as Philadelphia and Montgomery County. With a painless procedure done with PinPointe Laser technology, the unsightly and uncomfortable foot fungus can be removed.



