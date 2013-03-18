Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Panicking that sandal weather is closer than ever; well, Bucks County FootLaser is now using their PinPointe laser technology to help patients get ready for sandal season. With their PinPointe laser technology, it can provide quick results with no drugs, pain, or anesthesia. So, for those who have been putting off treating their toenail fungus due to fear of pain or do not have time to recover, this makes it a viable option to get those toes sandal ready for this warm spring weather that is fast approaching.



There is no need to hide in socks and sneakers any longer; for laser nail treatment in Newtown, Bucks County FootLaser can help restore any fungus or infected nails back to looking healthy. The doctors know that infections and funguses can be from many different things such as a spa, bathtub, socks, shoes, gym floor, or from person to person. If the fungus is left untreated it can spread from in-between the toes, in cracked heels and into the toenails. Bucks County FootLaser has seen many individuals suffer for years with nail fungus before getting treated. Why suffer any longer and become one of the satisfied customers such as Lisa from Staten Island, “My toe nails were disgusting and I couldn't even wear sandals. I heard this commercial for toe nail fungus so I called, they got me an appointment right away and the procedure was about 45 min and I couldn't believe it was PAINLESS!!! Thank you Bucks County Foot Lasers!!!"



Although they may not hurt or harm one’s health, it isn’t the prettiest sight and can deter many people from wearing sandals during the spring and summer season. For many who think a coat of nail polish will cover it up and fix the problem, that’s not the case. Let the toenails breathe and treat them before the fungus or infection spreads, making it vital to go to a doctor like Bucks County FootLaser to get treatment before it gets too warm out.



About Bucks County Footlaser

With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection. To learn more visit http://www.lasermyfungus.com/.