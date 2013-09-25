Bucks County FootLaser Now Offering Laser Treatment to Athletes in Bucks County

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- As the Fall sports season has started and athletes are training, running, and sweating, there are infections floating around every locker room that could lead to multiple forms of fungus. With the buildup of perspiration and the lack of proper ventilation in the socks, a person’s foot could become susceptible to toenail fungus. Bucks County FootLaser is pleased to announce they will now be offering athletes toenail antifungal treatment in Bucks County. A person will realize their toenail is infected if it becomes discolored, starts to thicken, and ultimately starts to chip away and fall off completely.



This particular type of fungus can cause a person to be extremely self-conscious. Athletes in the locker room will feel uncomfortable taking off their socks, if only for a moment. Leaving the condition untreated can produce scaly skin and lead to further bacterial infections. Before the scabby skin occurs, it is important to contact the professionals at Bucks County FootLaser in order to get the most out of the fungus removal procedure. Bucks County FootLaser’s laser technology is a quick and reliable technique with proven results. The PinPointe technology for laser toe nail fungus in Warminster does not include harmful ultraviolet radiation and provides a painless procedure that can be done in one hour without any side effects.



Though prevalent more in adults than children, there are millions of people affected by foot fungus, and having a clinically proven method for laser treatment puts Bucks County FootLaser at the top of the list when it comes to antifungal treatment. This same condition can occur to the fingernails and the PinPointe laser will work just as effectively on fingernails. For more information on how to safely remove nail fungus or to make an appointment with a professional at Bucks County FootLaser, please call 267-982-2973 or visit their website today.



About Bucks County FootLaser

With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection.



To learn more visit http://www.lasermyfungus.com/.