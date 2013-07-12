Bucks County FootLaser Now Offering Valuable Tips for Fungus Prevention Available on Their Website

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- In many cases, foot fungus or Onychomycosis, can potentially be prevented and the professionals from Bucks County FootLaser are revealing the latest tips on how to do so right on their website. Having toenail fungus can be extremely embarrassing and knowing that there is some foreign organism growing underneath one’s skin is revolting. However, it is a massive epidemic that affects many individuals all across the world, and whether it is the common athlete’s foot or another type of skin fungus, Bucks County FootLaser reveals their new preventative measures so that laser treatment for toenails in Bucks County is a last resort.



One of the main things that tend to cause one of the thousands of fungi that are out there is damp and warm clothing. Luckily they don’t all grow on the skin, although it seems that any type of fungi thrive in the moist environment. For athletes, having dry clothing or socks can be quite difficult when exercising. Since it is normal to sweat when working out, the professionals from Bucks County FootLaser recommend bringing a change of clothes or socks to prevent any fungi. Since sweat is one of the culprits and can’t be avoided being prepared is key. Athlete’s foot is one of the most well-known fungi that has developed due to a failure to pack a fresh pair of socks, or a person lingering in damp clothing long after a workout.



Bucks County FootLaser has found in a recent study that almost 20% of the United States of America’s population has athlete’s foot. Another tip revealed by the professionals to prevent fungus from growing is to maintain finger and toenails. Since the moist, wet places are where fungi thrive, having longer nails gives the organism a place to live. Another helpful tip would be to dry hands and feet after showering; as many people only dry their core. So, take a few extra seconds to pack a clean, dry pair of clothes. For any Onychomycosis that doesn’t go away, contact Bucks County FootLaser for fingernail fungus laser in the Philadelphia area.



About FootLaser

With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection.



