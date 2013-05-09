Bucks County FootLaser's PinPointe Technology Recently Awarded the CE Mark

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The doctors and professionals at Bucks County FootLaser are proud to announce that their PinPointe Laser technology was awarded the CE Mark of approval. The mandatory conformity mark is labeled on products sold in the EU, which declares that the product meets specific standards and requirements. The PinPointe Laser Technology is now making its way around the world as an approved method for treating toenail fungus or Onychomycosis.



With the patented technology, Bucks County FootLaser is able to help the hundreds of millions of people who suffer from toenail fungus and infections. With this harmless and effective procedure, individuals who suffer from fungus will be able to wear sandals and not hide their feet or feel embarrassed. Since the technology has been granted the CE Mark, Bucks County FootLaser is able to continue to use this treatment as it gains worldwide recognition. The doctors from Bucks County FootLaser are proud to be able to service those with such a prestigious and effective treatment.



Since Onychomycosis is one of the most recognizable toenail funguses, having a universal treatment that Bucks County FootLaser uses will help patients rid of these infections. They understand that each individual has different side effects, some may just be unattractive looking, while others may have difficulty walking or suffering from pain. Being very difficult to cure, this antifungal nail treatment in Bucks County is 88% effective. Their worldwide recognition and clinical proven results are what gave the PinPointe Laser technology the CE Mark, and the doctors from Bucks County FootLaser are proud to offer such an effective treatment for individuals.



With over 700 million individuals affected worldwide from toenail infections many have sought out safe, non-invasive treatments for those who are suffering from any painful discomfort. Bucks County FootLaser located in Warminster, PA is proud to provide the most effective solutions to remove and rid of any nail fungus with a laser beam, which will be able to diminish toenail infections with no anesthesia necessary. With the PinPointe Laser technology that Bucks County FootLaser uses they are able to provide their patients in the Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery County area with a safe procedure to relieve any pain and infection.



