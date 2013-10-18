Bucks County Heating & Air Currently Offering Free Online Estimates

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Bucks County Heating & Air, a leader in furnace service in Bucks County and heat pump service in Newtown, is pleased to announce they are now offering a free online estimate for all current and potential customers. This feature allows homeowners to have an idea of the cost to repair or replace their current heating or cooling unit in the home.



Homeowners may procrastinate having their heating source serviced every year as they may assume the cost would be too high. Bucks County Heating & Air is offering a free online estimate to provide the homeowners with a cost basis to allow them to plan for the service on the home’s heat source. Servicing the heat source yearly will allow the unit to run more efficiently and prolong the life of the unit. Many homes have heating units such as a heat pump, furnace, or boiler that may be old and running with a very low efficiency rating. Having maintenance performed on these units yearly will significantly increase their efficiency rating and can extend the life of the unit by up to 10 years. Bucks County Heating & Air also offers a list of items the homeowners can maintain on their own to save on their energy bill. For example, if a heat pump is used to heat the home, then the homeowners can make sure the outside unit is free from the fallen leaves this autumn. They can also change the filter that is located in the inside unit of the heat pump. Bucks County Heating & Air recommends using a high quality filter to keep the unit and the air cleaner in the home.



Take advantage of the free online estimate by filling out the required information on their website. This free online estimate allows homeowners to plan their budget accordingly.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners.



Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Bucks County Heating & Air dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



To learn more visit http://www.buckscountyheatandairconditioning.com.