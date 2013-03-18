Bucks County Heating & Air Has Just Announced New Tips to Finance a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning System in a Tough Economy

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- As an industry leader, Bucks County Heating & Air is proud to announce their new program which provides potential customers with a helping hand in financing their HVAC system. Everyone has felt the effects of a down economy and certain sacrifices have been made. However, heating and air conditioning service in Bucks County should not have to wait for improved economic times. In fact, there may never be a better time to look into improving a current HVAC system. With fifty-percent down and two years at zero percent financing, Bucks County Heating & Air is offering a deal that will make any project more manageable.



The winter in 2013 proved to be harsher than the previous year. Now that spring is approaching, warmer weather is on the way. Although spring is a great time to turn off the heat and save some money, the summer brings a new set of weather problems. Bucks County Heating & Air has decades of experience and has seen both thriving economies and recessions. One thing that never changes based on the status of the economy; is the need to keep a property comfortable with a well-functioning heating and air conditioning service.



On top of the new way to finance an HVAC system, Bucks County Heating & Air can typically offer additional financial relief to property owners. Bucks County Heating & Air can also help to decrease a heating bill anywhere from twenty-percent upwards to fifty-percent. In 2012, temperatures during the summer climbed to record highs. In fact, the record books put the summer of 2012 down as being the third hottest summer ever recorded in the United States. A poor economy makes life uncomfortable enough, but now heating and air conditioning does not have to be an added discomfort.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners.



Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Bucks County Heating & Air dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



To learn more visit http://www.buckscountyheatandairconditioning.com