Bucks County Heating & Air Now Featuring Westinghouse Air Conditioners

With rising temperatures, homeowners across the country will soon begin using their air conditioners. If last year's temperatures are any indication of what this year may bring, a high-performing air conditioner is at the top of many homeowners' lists for this summer. The summer of 2012 was extremely hot and went down in the history books as one of the hottest summers on record. Whether there be an existing central air conditioning system or the need for a new installation, Bucks County Heating & Air is now installing Westinghouse products.



Now customers can not only take comfort in the premier service offered through Bucks County Heating & Air, but they can also rest assured that they are getting a quality product in Westinghouse. In fact, Westinghouse has such belief in their products that they offer some of the best warranties and guarantees in the industry. When Bucks County Heating & Air upgrades an existing system to Westinghouse or performs a new installation, customers are often receiving a 10 year warranty on the parts in that unit. Installing or upgrading to a Westinghouse is a great investment for any homeowner.



With the reliability of Bucks County Heating & Air’s professional staff and the high quality of Westinghouse products, customers have a clear choice when it comes to heating and air conditioning service in Bucks County. Customers can also take advantage of Bucks County Heating & Air’s financing options that make the service even more affordable. Customers are eligible to finance their air conditioning systems with only fifty-percent down and two years of zero percent financing. The staff at Bucks County Heating & Air will be more than happy to answer any other questions regarding Westinghouse warranties and financing.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners. Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Bucks County Heating & Air dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



