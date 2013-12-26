Bucks County Heating & Air Now Installing HVAC Systems with 10 Year Warranties This January 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- With the year coming to a close and 2014 right around the corner, Bucks County Heating & Air is gearing up for a fresh start in the new year. What could be a better way to start the new year than to upgrade an HVAC system? The winter is here and it has already proven to be brutally cold and full of snow. Homeowners with a well-working heating system don’t have to worry about being trapped inside from the snow. However, not all HVAC systems are created equally and neither are all HVAC installers. This year, Bucks County Heating & Air is installing HVAC systems with the best warranties in the industry.



For nearly half of a century, Bucks County Heating & Air has been providing residents and business owners throughout the Philadelphia area with all of their HVAC needs. Most property owners don’t shop around for HVAC systems in the same manner as they would for many other products. In fact, many times a property owner trusts that the installer will use the best product for their home or place of business. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.



Thankfully, Bucks County Heating & Air installs and services HVAC systems from the most reputable manufacturers in the industry. In fact, Bucks County Heating & Air is installing heating and cooling units from Westinghouse. HVAC systems by Westinghouse carry some of the best warranties in the industry. Westinghouse is able to offer such competitive warranties because they make a great product. Westinghouse products typically are covered by a ten year warranty on parts. Next year, property owners can get off to the best start with Westinghouse and Bucks County Heating & Air.



About Bucks County Heating & Air

For over forty-five years, Bucks County Heating & Air has been proud to serve the residents of both Pennsylvania and New Jersey property owners. Whether one is in need of repairs, installations, or services the professionals strive to make everyone comfortable. Bucks County Heating & Air dedicates themselves to offering the most unmatched services in the industry, allowing homeowners to trust the technicians for a job well done.



To learn more visit http://www.buckscountyheatandairconditioning.com.